Wanted man arrested days after NC trooper seriously injured in motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A wanted man has been arrested days after a state trooper with North Carolina State Highway Patrol was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in west Charlotte.

Dontay Kilgo, 36, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, failure to heed to blue lights, driving while license revoked, and possession of marijuana.

The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Road. Police arrived and found Trooper Christopher L. Wooten, a 14-year NCSHP veteran, was injured in a crash.

Trooper Christopher L. Wooten. (Courtesy of NCSHP via WBTV)

Officials say Wooten, who was on a motorcycle, was trying to stop a vehicle when he collided with a second vehicle. The first vehicle did not remain on scene.

Wooten was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. NCSHP says Wooten is in a Charlotte-area hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Tuesday, Highway Patrol said Wooten’s condition was steadily improving.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined a four-door, late 1900s model Toyota Avalon driven by a black male with glasses to be a vehicle of interest. It was last seen with a temporary, paper tag and was missing its hood.

CMPD said when Kilgo was arrested, the vehicle was also located.

Highway Patrol tweeted about the incident Monday afternoon.

“Today, we are reminded once again of the perils our members face each and every day while in the performance of their official duties,” said Col. Glen McNeill. “I am asking everyone to keep our beloved member, his family and the entire Patrol in your thoughts and prayers.”

No further information was released.

Anyone with further information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting the website.

