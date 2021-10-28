WANTED: NC man accused of child rape skipped court, is considered ‘armed and dangerous’

LENOIR, N.C. (WJZY) – Police say people are in danger because a suspected rapist is on the run.

Investigators received tips that the suspect, who investigators said was not on an ankle monitor, is not even in North Carolina.

Investigators said the accused rapist was supposed to sign himself up for an ankle monitor when he got out of jail, but he did not, and now he’s on the run.

“We do consider him armed and dangerous, we need to find him,” Captain Andy Wilson of the Lenoir Police Department said.

Roger Keller, 38, is charged with the statutory rape of a child 15 or younger. Lenoir police said a judge gave him a $100,000 bond last December and he got out of jail. Keller didn’t show up for court last month.

Investigators said they’ve been looking for him ever since but just now put out his picture, desperate to get him off the street.

He was arrested in Virginia for the rape case last December and investigators said the parents asked the district attorney to revoke his bond because he never signed up for a court-ordered ankle monitor.

Police said the DA filed a motion but it was modified and when Keller didn’t show up last month, police began their search.

“We have gotten some tips in through CrimeStoppers saying he’s possibly changed the color of his hair to blonde on top. We are desperately looking for him to bring him back into the court system.”

Police say to call 9-1-1 with any information.