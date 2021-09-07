WANTED: Police searching for man suspected of killing woman at Charlotte art studio

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for the murder of a woman early on Labor Day morning.

Malek Moore, 29, is wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt.

Medic found Allnutt not breathing around 5:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead. Officers were called to the scene between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., police said.

Malek Moore

Malek Moore

Moore has warrants for his arrest for murder, first-degree burglary, and kidnapping.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. No additional details were immediately released.

CMPD is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. If you see Moore, you should immediately call 911.