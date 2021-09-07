WANTED: Police searching for man suspected of killing woman at Charlotte art studio

North Carolina news

by: Jason Huber/Mike Andrews/WJZY

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for the murder of a woman early on Labor Day morning.

Malek Moore, 29, is wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt.

Medic found Allnutt not breathing around 5:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead. Officers were called to the scene between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., police said.

  • Malek Moore
  • Malek Moore

Moore has warrants for his arrest for murder, first-degree burglary, and kidnapping.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. No additional details were immediately released.

CMPD is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. If you see Moore, you should immediately call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories