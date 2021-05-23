Warning issued for NC beaches due to ‘life-threatening’ rip currents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials have issued a warning for residents along the beaches of Virginia and North Carolina due to “life-threatening’ rip currents Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, officials have issued a “high-risk” level warning along the coast of North Carolina and Virginia, including Oceanfront beaches.

The “high-risk” warning means that there are likely life-threatening rip currents in the area. Officials say the surf zone in these areas is considered dangerous for all levels of swimmers and remind residents to stay out of the water.

Officials advise residents to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

Rip currents are powerful, channeled currents of water flowing away from shore. They typically extend from the shoreline, through the surf zone, and past the line of breaking waves. Rip currents can occur at any beach with breaking waves.

If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help and remain calm. Do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.