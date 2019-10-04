Warning signs posted at NC pond after 3 dogs die in matter of hours after swim

Warning signs have been posted at a pond off Independence Blvd. after three dogs died due to potential toxic algae exposure. (Source: WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Warning signs have been posted at a pond off Independence Boulevard in Wilmington after three dogs died in a matter of hours following a summer swim.

The pond was suspected to contain toxic blue/green algae.

Owners Melissa Martin and Denise Mintz are still devastated by the loss of their dogs and have made it their mission to have signs placed at every standing body of water in the area.

That pond, located near the Pointe at Barclay, now has three signs warning people of the dangers of toxic algae.

The signs warn against drinking, swimming, fishing, and letting dogs play in the water. They read: “Harmful algae may be present in this water. Use or contact may cause serious harm to humans and animals.”

Martin said she is working with State Representative Deb Butler to have signs like this posted at all ponds in the area.

