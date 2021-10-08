Warrant: Asheville ex-pastor devised scheme against girl’s parents

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a former pastor in North Carolina gave a false report of child abuse to a sheriff’s office and tried to get them to sign over parental rights for their teenage daughter who he is accused of sexually assaulting.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports warrants issued for 41-year-old Trent Brandon Holbert detailed the events that led to multiple sex charges being filed by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the warrants, when Holbert reported the parents to N.C. Division of Social Services with allegations of neglect, the claims were found not to be true.