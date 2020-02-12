Warrant: Uber driver says he ‘blacked out’ during crash that killed passenger in NC

FILE – This Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber acknowledged more than 3,000 sexual assaults occurred during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An Uber driver who crashed in east Charlotte last Saturday afternoon, killing a passenger, says he “blacked out” during the wreck, according to a recently released warrant.

The Uber driver, identified by officials as 57-year-old Geoffrey Adams, was charged with reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle in the fatal crash.

Adams said he doesn’t recall anything about the crash, a warrant states. Adams also said he has a heart condition and had two previous episodes of losing consciousness. The warrant states the medical staff could not “confirm or deny this claim.”

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Delta Lake Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was originally headed south on East W.T. Harris Boulevard when it crossed the median into the opposing lanes, ran off the road, struck a utility pole, rotated and crashed into two trees.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 40-year-old Konjit Yohannes Frangulis was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Adams was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say Frangulis was unrestrained, while the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

No impairment is suspected for Adams.

According to the warrant, the vehicle was traveling at 65 mph five seconds prior to the event and the accelerator was then applied, reaching a speed of 79 mph.

“Geoffrey Douglas Adams did unlawfully and willfully cause the death of Konjit Yohannes Frangulis while engaged in the offense of Reckless Driving,” the warrant states.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website.

