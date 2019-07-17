Warrants issued for second suspect in Bladen County abduction

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Warrants have been issued for a Tabor City man who is suspected to have taken part in the abduction of a 4-month-old in Bladen County.

Lonnie Lee Williams, 29, is wanted connection to the abduction of Lonnisha Renee Askew on Monday.

Officials say that Lonnisha’s mother, Juanita Renee Askew, took the child from Little Hands Daycare near Bladenboro at around 5 p.m. Monday.

Juanita Askew was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a Greyhound bus stop in Lumberton, N.C. Lonnisha Askew was checked out by medical personnel and seems fine.

Officials say Williams is suspected to be the father of the child but has refused to take a paternity test.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation website, Williams is an absconder from probation with multiple prior convictions for offenses including assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

Williams is 5′5 and weighs approximately 196 pounds.

