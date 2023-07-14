WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested in Guilford County after allegedly abusing her four-month-old baby, according to arrest warrants.

According to court documents, Olivia Ariel Vance is in the Guilford County Jail for one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious injuries. The warrants were issued out of Forsyth County in May, where Vance is listed as a resident. Documents show the alleged incident occurred in August 2022.

Warrants state that Vance fractured several of her then-four-month-old son’s ribs.

Vance was arrested in Guilford County on Wednesday and booked into jail by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and given a $100,000 bond.