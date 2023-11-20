RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey teamed with the Garner Fire Department on Monday to demonstrate the dangers of frying turkeys during Thanksgiving.

The live fire demonstration at Garner Fire Station 1 used a turkey that was not fully thawed.

“Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to gather with family and friends for a delicious meal, but it’s easy to lose focus on fire safety,” said Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal. “Turkey frying can be dangerous because oil fires happen quickly. Make sure to plan for fire safety especially when cooking this holiday season.”

Unattended cooking is the number one cause of home fires and injuries in the United States, according to a news release from Causey’s office.

The National Fire Protection Association said Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for fires caused by cooking with about 1,000 home fires occurring on this day.

Turkey fryer fires cause an average of five deaths, 60 injuries, and more than $15 million in property damage each year.

Outdoor, gas-fueled turkey fryers are discouraged unless used by a properly trained professional, Causey said. Newer turkey fryers, which are powered by TRU-Infrared technology, and require no oil, are the better alternative, Causey said.

The Office of State Fire Marshal offers the following safety tips for frying turkeys this Thanksgiving: