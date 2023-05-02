RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Video posted on Twitter by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol shows the patrol’s Aviation Unit helping with a water rescue in Alamance County.

On Saturday, the unit was requested by North Carolina Emergency Management for a Helo-Aquatic Search & Rescue mission on the Haw River. A man had lost his water vessel and was stranded in the middle of the river clinging to a tree.

Troopers said after several failed attempts to rescue the individual by boat, it was determined that a helicopter rescue was the most viable option.

Upon arrival, the aircrew found the stranded victim in rapidly moving water and conducted a short-haul rescue, troopers said.

The man was taken to a nearby field where he was evaluated and then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.