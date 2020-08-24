AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX46 CHARLOTTE) – A high-altitude rescue mission took place Saturday on Grandfather Mountain after a hiker suffered a heart attack, officials say.
The hiker was on Profile Trail and first responders were able to tend to the hiker while awaiting a helicopter from the North Carolina National Guard. The hiker was transported to the bottom of the mountain where they were then taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tennessee.
The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, NCHART, Wings Air Rescue, Linville Central Rescue Squad, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue, Avery County Emergency Management, and N.C. State Parks were among the groups that responded to the scene.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- WATCH: Mile-high rescue on Grandfather Mountain
- Charlotte officers assaulted in overnight RNC protests, police say
- The RNC starts Monday in Charlotte – Here’s what you need to know
- Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House
- Protest erupts after video shows Wisconsin police shoot man multiple times from behind
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now