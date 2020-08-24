WATCH: Mile-high rescue on Grandfather Mountain

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX46 CHARLOTTE) – A high-altitude rescue mission took place Saturday on Grandfather Mountain after a hiker suffered a heart attack, officials say.

The hiker was on Profile Trail and first responders were able to tend to the hiker while awaiting a helicopter from the North Carolina National Guard. The hiker was transported to the bottom of the mountain where they were then taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tennessee.

A rescue took place yesterday in Avery Co. @GrandfatherMtn. A hiker had a heart attack and was evacuated from the forest via a #NCNG UH60 with NCHART and taken to a landing zone for movement to a hospital. This is the ninth NCHART rescue this year. @NCEmergency. @USNationalGuard pic.twitter.com/wjdDQubvnK — NC National Guard (@NCNationalGuard) August 23, 2020

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, NCHART, Wings Air Rescue, Linville Central Rescue Squad, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue, Avery County Emergency Management, and N.C. State Parks were among the groups that responded to the scene.

