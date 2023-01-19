CORNELIUS, N.C. (WJZY) – Cornelius’ Oakhurst subdivision neighbors say they’re experiencing a delivery dilemma.

Video captured on a Ring doorbell shows an Amazon delivery driver chucking packages out of her truck’s window. Those packages end up in the middle of the road and strewn about lawns.

Several neighbors told Queen City News the issue has been going on for about two weeks, especially on rainy days. In many cases, a neighbor will get a notification that their Amazon package has been delivered, but when they get outside, the package is not on their porch.

“As I’m looking up and down the street, everybody’s packages are in the grass. And they’re not just little packages. They’re little packages and big packages, too,” said Jennifer Kolkhorst.

One neighbor commented on Facebook, saying they found their $500 laptop on the curb next to their mailbox.

“Also found my packages thrown into my front lawn, scattered and wet from the rain,” the comment said.

Not only are the packages wet and often damaged, but neighbors say the driver reports the packages were delivered in a safe place or even directly to the homeowner.

“I called Amazon, and that’s when they said, ‘they said it was marked as directly handed to the household member,’” said Virginia Murray.

Katherine Armitage is one of the people whose packages are shown in the Ring video. The video was apparently taken at her neighbor’s home, two doors down. She said four or five packages were thrown out of the driver’s window, and only one or two actually belonged to the addressee.

Packages (Courtesy: Katherine Armitage)

“Literally in the middle of the street in the soaking rain with tire marks on it,” said Armitage, who ordered a laptop protector that ended up shattered.

Armitage said Amazon offered her a refund and, in an email, told her, “As an immediate action, I have escalated the issue and filed a formal complaint against the driver to our delivery department.”

“It’s important because it’s easy and convenient. That’s what they sell us on. But yet, if my packages aren’t arriving on time, or if they’re not even here, then it’s just a delay for me,” she said.

Queen City News saw that same delivery driver in the neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. As it turns out, she hand-delivered each package to the recipient’s porch.

“I’m hoping that it’s just burnout and not someone who is going to do it all the time,” said Murray.