*Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article identified the animal as a kangaroo.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What a way to hop into the work week, residents in Gastonia near Lineberger Park saw what appeared to be a kangaroo hanging out in their neighborhood Monday morning.

“Well, that’s a [sic] interesting start to a Monday!!! The things you see in Gastonia,” wrote TJ Sutton on Facebook.









Bryan Southers took the photos and tells Queen City News that animal control was called. Gastonia Animal Control confirms that they did take a call for a kangaroo sighting on Monday morning, and the animal was returned to its owner.

The Gastonia Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the animal was not a kangaroo, but actually a wallaby.

“I was 20 feet from it, 1000% real,” Southers wrote on Facebook.

Sutton answered a comment about if the photos were real or not.

“Very real lol couldn’t believe it ourselves,” Sutton wrote on Facebook.

At this time, it is unclear how the wallaby made it into the Gastonia neighborhood and got away from its owner.

Wallabies are not native to North Carolina, and it is very unlikely to come across one living here. The marsupials are known for living in Australia and Papua New Guinea but originated in South America millions of years ago before the continents broke apart.