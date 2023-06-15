GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — An overturned commercial vehicle shut down a Gastonia road for several hours on Wednesday, authorities said.

The scrap metal truck overturned on U.S. 321 between Jackson Street and West 12th Avenue. No injuries have been reported. By 9:55 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials said the road would be closed for six to eight hours.

“It will take most of the day to get the debris cleared up and utility pole repaired,” police said.

New doorbell footage captured the moment the truck flipped over Wednesday morning.

Traffic is being diverted through neighborhood streets by police officers. The accident remains under investigation.