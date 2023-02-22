LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple vehicles were stolen from a Lexington car dealership on Sunday, according to the dealership’s owner.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC of Lexington shared security footage showing the break-in at the dealership early Sunday morning. It shows multiple people breaking in through the side door of the dealership, using a crowbar to get into the lockbox containing the keys.

Chris Clark, the general manager, said that they noticed something wrong when an associate stopped by Sunday evening around 7 p.m. and noticed busted glass. They checked the security footage and found that around 2 a.m., and then again just before 6 a.m., the suspects break into the server room, disconnected the internet, and then stole keys.

According to Clark, it appears that three men and a woman came in from behind the building when they approached. In the first incident, they took four cars, and then they took three more when they came back hours later.

The stolen cars were: a 2020 Corvette C8, a BMW 3 series, a BMW X5, a Dodge Charger, two ZL1 Camaros, and another 15-model Corvette. The average value of the cars was around $80,000.

“You can tell they’ve been at this dealership before because they came in here and knew exactly where to go, they knew exactly what they were looking for and exactly where to start,” Clark said. “I think they knew what they were doing. They came in with a purpose. We had everything locked up, the alarms were on, and everything was the way it should’ve been, it was just their timing was quicker than everybody else’s.”

Lexington Police Department has confirmed they are investigating and that the total loss is estimated at $344,483.