SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two waterspouts formed Saturday along the Carolina coast — with one waterspout developing just offshore from Sunset Beach in Brunswick County and moving ashore Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around the time the waterspout developed near the west end of Sunset Beach — near Bird Island and the South Carolina line.

The waterspout, which formed around 11:40 a.m., then moved onto land in the 900 block of West Shoreline Drive on Sunset Beach.

However, the waterspout quickly dissipated — and no damage was reported.

Some folks from Ocean Isle Beach and in northern Horry County in South Carolina reported seeing the waterspout at Sunset Beach.

About 60 miles south of Sunset Beach, a waterspout also developed Saturday morning at Pawley’s Island, South Carolina.

The waterspout came ashore near the South Causeway and into a creek and marsh at the island around 9 a.m.

Pawleys Island police said there were no injuries or damage. A 55 mph wind gust was reported in the area when the waterspout hit.