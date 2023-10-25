RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight Wawa locations are slated to arrive in eastern North Carolina next year.

Wawa is a family-owned chain of more than 1,000 convenience retail stores now operating in six states and Washington D.C. As part of its expansion into North Carolina, the first eight stores are opening in 2024.

The following locations will have stores opening next year:

N. Croatan Hwy. & W 4th St., Kill Devil Hills, NC

Halstead Blvd. & Rt 17, Elizabeth City, NC

Raleigh Rd. Pwky. & Hayes Place, Wilson, NC

Ward Rd. & Nash St., Wilson, NC

Benvenue Rd. & Jeffreys Rd., Rocky Mount, NC,

Wayne Memorial Dr. & Hospital Rd., Goldsboro, NC

Stantonsburg Rd. & Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC

US Hwy. 70 & NC Hwy. 581, Goldsboro, NC

The exact grand opening dates have not been determined at this time.

“We were thrilled to share our ‘flight plan’ for North Carolina and reveal, for the very first time, our exciting expansion plans, renderings and more with our newest soon-to-be neighbors!” said Kim Dowgielewicz, Director of Store Operations for Wawa. “Our Community Partnership events also gave us the opportunity to meet new community members and talk a little bit about our history and what makes Wawa such an ideal fit for communities in this region. We can’t wait to open our doors to the community next year! As we get closer to our grand openings in 2024, we will be sharing even more details on our growth in North Carolina all while connecting with more customers, communities, partners and nonprofit organizations.”

Wawa officials said the chain plans to open approximately 80 stores across the eastern region of the state over the next 10+ years. The chain expects to open up to 15 stores in 2025 and 10 stores in 2026, according to a press release.