Wayne, Sampson counties included in NC Forest Service’s burn ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Forest Service has issued a burn ban in 26 counties due to an elevated risk of wildfires.

The Forest Service’s ban includes all open burning and it has canceled all burning permits.

The burning ban goes into effect Monday at noon and will remain in effect until further notice.

“Our state is getting drier and hotter, and wildfires like those conditions,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “These conditions coming during spring wildfire season when wildfire activity and fire risks are already elevated, make this burn ban necessary to protect life and property in North Carolina.”

Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued.

No new burn permits will be issued until the ban is lifted.

Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 court costs.

Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.

Counties included in the ban: