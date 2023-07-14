The suspect Boone Police are seeking for from stealing underwear. (Boone Police Dept.)

BOONE, N.C. (WJZY) — The Boone Police Department is having some fun with a man caught on camera allegedly stealing intimate apparel.

“Dear person who stole the Elephant Trunk underwear from Night Secrets,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “We know it’s a zoo out there, but please go ahead and turn yourself in to avoid embarrassment.

We have free peanuts.

Sincerely,

The Boone Police Department”

In a removed, more-traditional crime release, the department posted surveillance footage of the suspect. During the incident Wednesday, he was wearing a baseball cap, blue short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He has short hair and a medium-length beard.

An updated post said the police identified the suspect, but there was no additional information.