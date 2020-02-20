‘We know what we’re doing’: NCDOT prepping roads ahead of Thursday snow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’ve been eyeing the possiblity of snow all week and the North Carolina Department of Transportation spent the last few days preparing.

CBS 17 caught up with crews as they started treating major roads.

Crews loaded their trucks with brine for bridges, exit ramps, overpasses and trouble spots. They laid the brine mix on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, crews are adding spreaders to their trucks. You can expect to see a lot of those trucks on the road today.

In Wake County they’ll have 41 trucks on the road and they’ve called in 20 contractors.

An NCDOT maintenance engineer in Wake County said they’re ready for whatever Mother Nature throws their way.

“They’re ready. We know what we’re doing,” said Jason Dunigan.

Some known trouble spots for the NCDOT include Interstate 540 over Glenwood and Interstate 440 over U.S. Highway 64.

Just like the signs on the roads say, bridges and overpasses are the first to get covered in snow and ice.