CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – It’s a bond that’s easier to see than describe.

“They have a personality of their own, especially Libby,” said Gregg Lockhart.

Gregg Lockhart

There’s Gregg and his horse, Libby.

Jay Ingram and his horse, Kodack.

“You’re not unnoticeable,” laughed Gregg. “Definitely noticeable. Definitely.”

They are all part of a long-honored tradition of Black Cowboys.

“One day I got tricked into getting on and I haven’t been off since,” said Gregg.

Gregg’s been riding for years, which is why he started Charlotte Cowboys. But before you think riding horses is for those in the country, think again. They are city cowboys.

“I feel like I have to share with the kids around me,” said Gregg. “Especially all the Black kids.”

Gregg said, not many kids like him grew up around horses or even thought they could be cowboys too. One of those kids was 17-year-old Jay.

“It actually feels good knowing that I am one of the Black Cowboys,” said Jay.

There are dozens of Black Cowboys and Cowgirls in Charlotte. It’s a community, but Gregg has a better word to describe them.

“The people, they’re like family. I’m closer with more horse family than I am with my real family,” said Gregg.

And as for the typical cowboy uniform, Gregg said they have their own style.

“It’s slim jeans,” laughed Gregg. “Nobody rides with baggy jeans. This is the city cowboy (style).”

It’s a place to come as you are and that’s the tradition they’ll continue to carry on.