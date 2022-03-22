RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday marks the eighth annual American Red Cross Giving Day, a day meant to raise money for people affected by disasters across the country.

According to the Red Cross, their organization responds to a disaster of some kind – big or small – somewhere in the United States every eight minutes.

The assistance they provide families with includes emergency shelter, food, emotional support and other types of help. The biggest help in making sure the Red Cross can respond to disasters and provide assistance is by people donating money, the organization said in a news release Tuesday.

“This support remains critical as large disasters like hurricanes, floods and wildfires grow in frequency and intensity year after year,” the release said. “What’s more, home fires also continue to upend lives each day: So far in 2022, Red Cross volunteers have helped nearly 60,000 people after more than 15,900 home fires across the country.”

If you’d like to help then you can click here to donate to the Red Cross on Giving Day. The Red Cross will accept donations of any amount.

Red Cross Giving Day is part of Red Cross Month, which is a national tradition started around 80 years ago by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He issued the first national Red Cross Month back in 1943.