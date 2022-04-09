CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – After a cold start, temperatures are staying below average Saturday in parts of North Carolina.

Cold northerly winds are smacking into the mountains, the cold updrafts are prompting snow showers in the higher elevations.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until Sunday morning for Avery County where up to 4 inches of snow is possible in the highest elevations. Winds could also gust up to 40 mph.

In the Linville area on Saturday, daytime snow of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

On Saturday snow is also expected in Asheville with daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday in areas of the southern North Carolina mountains with up to 2 inches of snow in lower elevations and 5 inches of snow possible in areas of higher elevations, the National Weather Service said.

The winter weather advisory is for Avery, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell and Haywood counties.

Otherwise, expect a few clouds, maybe a stray shower, and cool 50s in the Charlotte area.

A frost advisory/freeze warning takes effect for most of the Charlotte area Saturday as temperatures dip to and below freezing. Take in or cover up any cold-sensitive plants. The forecast for Sunday morning is a low temperature of 34 degrees for Charlotte.

Temperatures recover some on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies and more mild highs in the upper 60s.

A warming trend returns on Monday, leaving our cold snap pretty brief. Highs on Monday return into the 70s with sunshine. We climb back into the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a few more clouds and a stray shower possible.

Our next cold front brings some showers Thursday into Friday.

Today: Mtn. snow. Partly cloudy, cool. High: 57.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 68.