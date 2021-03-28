Weekend storms appear to bring snow to NC mountains – but, it’s really hail

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WNCN) — As an intense storm system moved from Tennessee into North Carolina Saturday, it dumped what appeared to be snow in the mountain town of Banner Elk.

But, as Robin Ford who took photos of the event explained, it was actually hail from the severe storms that later spawned tornado warnings further east hours later in the Raleigh area.

Ford shared photos with WJZY in Charlotte of the slushy hail that also hit Beech Mountain areas around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

At first glance, the photos do look like snow. But on closer inspection, the granules visible are hail.

The storms Saturday triggered numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and three tornado warnings across counties that included Wake, Nash, Wilson, Johnston.

Some trees were reported down, along with some power outages, but no major damage was seen in the Raleigh area.