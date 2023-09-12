RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “We love what we do, and it shows!” a post from Wegmans Food Markets said on Facebook Tuesday.

Out-ranking 19 others on the large companies list, Wegmans was named the country’s #1 workplace in retail for 2023. Big names in its company included Target (#2), Trek Bicycle (#7) and even White Castle (#20).

Wegmans is a company with more than 100 locations across eight states on the east coast, including North Carolina. In fact, the Triangle region is home to all four of the N.C. stores, located in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Wake Forest and Cary.

“Thanks Fortune and Great Place to Work US for naming us #1 on the list,” Wegmans said on Facebook. “Congrats to our employees and all the other companies on the list!”

The annual Forbes list is made using data science from Great Place to Work, a national surveyor and expert source on workplace culture.

The full Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail 2023 List for large companies:

1 Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. 2 Target Corporation 3 Sheetz, Inc. 4 Altar’d State 5 CarMax 6 Publix Super Markets 7 Trek Bicycle 8 Custom Ink, LLC 9 Harbor Freight Tools 10 DriveTime 11 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 12 Burlington Stores, Inc. 13 Southeastern Grocers 14 Nugget Market, Inc. 15 ALDI Inc. 16 Tractor Supply Company 17 Island Pacific Supermarket 18 DICK’S Sporting Goods 19 Costello’s Ace Hardware 20 White Castle Mgmt. Co.

On Forbes small and medium companies list for best workplaces in 2023, a total 15 businesses were ranked.

Zoro took the top honor at #1 while the well-known sock and apparel brand Bombas was runner-up at #2.

The full Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail 2023 List for small/medium companies: