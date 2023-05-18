RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Concerns over allergens have prompted a recall of Wegman’s brand pasta sauce.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, LiDestri Foods is recalling 24-ounce jars of Wegman’s Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce because it may contain undeclared anchovy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to anchovy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the FDA said.

The Diavolo pasta sauce was sold at Wegman’s grocery stores in North Carolina as well as Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia between April 3, 2023 and May 16, 2023.

The FDA said the jars product can be identified as a mason jar with red pasta sauce, called Diavolo. The only expiration date affected is March 31, 2025, with the code F0589.

So far, no illnesses have been reported to date.

FDA said the recall was initiated after a consumer complaint that the Wegman’s Italian Classics Diavolo Pasta Sauce containing anchovies was distributed in packaging that did not state the presence of anchovies. An investigation discovered the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in LiDestri Foods’ packaging processes, FDA said.

Anyone who bought Wegmans Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce with a March 31, 2025 expiration date and code F0589 are urged to return it to the store for a full refund. Those with questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST, or Saturday and Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.