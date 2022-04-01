CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Delivery robots will soon be navigating the sidewalks and streets in the City of Charlotte. An announcement about the project will happen Friday morning.



The delivery robots are small in size, pink, and have wheels. The goal is to make a zero-emissions delivery system for businesses while also making the plan more cost-effective than Uber Eats, Door Dash and other delivery options.

The robots are named Geoffrey and can cruise at about 3 MPH. A Canadian company named Tiny Mile created Geoffrey to make deliveries in the Toronto area.

Geoffrey will now come south to the Queen City and leaders at Tiny Mile say this is his first time doing business in the United States.

“We liken him back to the old days when people wave at the postman and they knew his name. That’s what Geoffrey is, he’s just a robot version of that really,” said Sharif Virani, head of growth at Tiny Mile.

Geoffrey (courtesy of Tiny Mile)

Geoffrey was spotted the first week of March in Plaza Midwood and long 11th street outside of Uptown. Those sightings were just tests.

Starting next week businesses can sign up to use Geoffrey as a courier for deliveries. Geoffrey can travel anywhere within about a 3.72-mile radius of a business.



Tiny Mile leaders say it takes about 5 days to get a business online with the robot, meaning the robots could start serving customers in Charlotte in a little less than 2 weeks.

“He makes delivery super affordable for the merchants and if delivery is affordable for the merchants they can pass that on to the customers,” said Virani.

You won’t see Geoffrey traveling down the interstate to neighboring suburbs.

Geoffrey (courtesy of Tiny Mile)

For now, this is a Charlotte-only project that businesses can use within their system already designed for local delivery.

“We are not looking to tackle delivery on huge, large scales. We are really looking at sustainable delivery on a neighborhood level,” said Virani.

Tiny Mile leaders say they chose Charlotte as the first expansion into the United States because the city is often listed as one of the top 10 technologically innovative cities in America.