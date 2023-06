GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death on Friday.

According to police, they went to a home on East Washington Street for a welfare check around 4:30 p.m. on June 9.

When they arrived, they found Christopher Savalas Parson Senior, 47, dead from a gunshot wound.

This is being investigated as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.