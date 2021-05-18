Longtime NC burger spot closes a month after disputing rumors

Beef Burger in Greensboro ‘closed until further notice’ days after discrediting rumors of permanent closure (Ryan Terhune/WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The future of Beef Burger, a beloved restaurant in Greensboro, was once again called into question.

In April, a Facebook post began circulating online, claiming that the restaurant was closing permanently. Employees disproved the rumors by posting a handmade, cardboard sign on the front window of the business saying, “Don’t believe Facebook.”

They told WGHP there is no plan to close.

Now, the restaurant’s sign has a different message: “Beef Burger will be closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

It’s unclear how long the restaurant may be closed or exactly what prompted the closure. We do know that the owner, Ralph Havis, is hospitalized.

“There’s a lot of love there for Ralph, as you could tell from everybody who’s here today,” said Annya Roland, a former employee of Beef Burger who stepped in to help staff back in April. “You can see how much Ralph is really loved.”

After the rumors began swirling in April, people stood in the hot sun to get what they had originally thought was one last meal.

“It’s a legendary place. We heard it was their last day and that they were closing down,” Jesse Einhorn said.

“I’ve been eating here 50-plus years. It’s a landmark with a great hamburger,” Jerry Mills said.

People later found out they reacted to rumors. The Facebook post was shared over 3,000 times before Dana Foy took it down. Foy told WGHP she shared the news based on hearsay.

“This was a learning lesson. I just kind of got information and ran with it,” she said. “Then I guess, today, we’re finding out it’s going to be a little different.”