Wells Fargo expected to announce massive layoffs in NC Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte could be facing a big blow to the banking industry. Wells Fargo is expected to announce major layoffs across the board on Tuesday.

Thousands across the entire company could get the pink slip and bank insiders tell FOX 46 that many of those cuts will happen in the Queen City.

More than 27,000 people in the Charlotte area work for Wells Fargo. It’s the city’s second-largest employer.

In July, the bank’s chief executive said it may need to cut expenses by more than $10 billion as it restructures away from a retail bank.

FOX 46 spoke with UNC-Charlotte economic professor John Connaughton on Monday, who says the bank is still trying to fix its image after a massive account fraud investigation.

“You would have thought when that happened they would have taken a good hard look inside and made some substantial changes and done a lot of analysis of ‘what’s wrong with our management setup?’ And two, ‘what’s our overall plan going forward in terms of how we can be successful as a bank not being able to game the system?’ And they didn’t do any of that,” Connaughton said.

He says that this kind of news brings down morale company-wide and can lead to bigger issues within the organization.

“It’s devastating. It’s devastating,” he said.

Connaughton says this could take a big toll on the middle class workers in Charlotte, who have been comfortable and secure during the pandemic, still able to maintain their jobs while working from home.

“Now, you run into this situation you thought was secure in a COVID environment, and all of a sudden, the business model is changing and they’re making a right turn and going in a different direction,” he said. “It’s going to be really difficult for those that lost jobs to go out and get another job.”

Once the cuts are made, FOX 46 is told Wells Fargo will hold a town hall Wednesday to help rally the troops.

