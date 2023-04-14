RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When it comes to how well North Carolina meets the health needs of its children, an advocacy group gave the state a report card full of Ds and Fs — but only one A.

The North Carolina Child Health Report Card is released every two years by NC Child and the state Institute of Medicine and tracks 15 indicators of child health and how federal and state lawmakers can influence it with their policy decisions.

In more than half of those, the state received four Ds and four Fs.

“We have so many different issues that we are facing as a state right now, and across the board, we have a lot of things that we need to address in terms of health for our children,” said Erica Palmer Smith, the executive director of NC Child.

The key theme was consistency: Three of those four Fs came in areas that received failing grades in 2021.

Those categories include housing and economic security, birth outcomes and metal health.

“Even before the COVID-19 emergency and school closures, kids have been in crisis in North Carolina,” Smith said.

That consistency showed up in another way: Several previous studies also pointed out how anxiety and depression spiked among children early in the pandemic.

“I think those other studies really underscore … this is why we are at this crisis point right now, and why right now is when we really need to be taking some actions as a state to address it,” Smith said.

The report counts 67 children who were 18 and younger died by suicide in 2020, the most in any year it has on record, and one in five high school students in the state reported seriously considering attempting suicide in 2021, up from one in six in 2017.

And among children between 10 and 14, suicide is the leading cause of death.

“We can’t accept that,” Smith said.

The totality of the report prompted a tweet from state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley that said “we’re failing our children” and that “we have to do better.”

“Secretary Kinsley is right. We are failing our children right now and we need to do something about that,” Smith said.

But what can the state do?

Smith points to $347 million in the House budget that would be allocated for school-based mental health support.

“We don’t have enough counselors, enough social workers, enough psychologists that our children have access to when they’re in the schools,” she said.

And so many health measures are intertwined, and can have an effect on others.

“Really addressing better healthcare access, addressing better economic mobility and economic security for those families really goes a long way in helping our youth, both their physical health and their mental health,” Smith said.

And that leads into only A grade the state received for insurance coverage.

It finds 94.5 percent of children have health insurance coverage — up from 94 percent two years ago.

Smith hopes the state’s decision to expand Medicaid leads to improvement in that area — and in several others, too.

“For children, we know that Medicaid expansion impacts them from birth,” she said. “We see lower rates of child neglect whenever families have access to mental health care, when they have that economic support. We see children getting, not just more likely to be insured, but also more likely to actually get those well visits, to get that early preventative care.

“A host of things we’re hoping we’ll see improved in the coming years because of Medicaid expansion, but again, there’s so much more that we need to do,” she said.