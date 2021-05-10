‘We’re going to get through this’: NC 2-year-old shot on Mother’s Day in drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A tragedy on Mother’s Day has Patrina Bell concerned. She lives on Douglas Street near First Baptist Church in Cleveland County, where investigators said a 2-year-old was shot inside a home during a possible drive-by shooting.

Bell was at home when shots rang out. She didn’t hear any gunfire but came down to see the scene for herself. She remembers seeing the little boy playing in the front yard with his mother.

“I know she’s going through a whole lot because if that was my child I would too,” Bell said. “We’re all a very well close neighborhood and it’s just a tragic thing to happen.”

Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said they got a call around 10:30 Sunday morning about a shooting. They arrived to find the toddler in the front part of the home and a bullet through a window.

Investigators say the boy suffered serious injuries and was alert when they arrived he was then airlifted to a Charlotte hospital where he had surgery.

Right now, deputies are investigating if this is a drive-by.

“This is an extremely fluid case right now,” Norman said. “If it does play out as a drive-by this just goes to show you the projectile does not have any eyes on it.”

Steve Wells is a neighbor hoping the shooting was an accident. For more than 20 years he’s called this community home and says random acts of violence don’t usually happen here.

“Gun violence, no, we’ve never had not a tragedy like this,” Wells said. “We’re going to pray for him and we’re going to get through it and we are going to find out that it’s a small incident or an accident.”

Officials haven’t said if the home was a target. The community is asking people to pray for the 2-year-old and his family. We’re told they are by his side as he fights for his life.

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are urged to contact investigators at (704) 484-4888.