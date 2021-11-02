We’re No. 1: Magazine ranks NC’s business climate best in the nation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A magazine says North Carolina once again has the nation’s best business climate.

Site Selection gave North Carolina sole possession of the top spot in its rankings released Tuesday.

North Carolina — which was tied with Georgia for No. 1 in 2020 — held the top ranking every year from 2005-10. Georgia held or shared No. 1 every year from 2013-20, but slipped to No. 2, followed by Texas, Ohio and Indiana.

Christopher Chung, the CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, called it “great news to leap ahead and be recognized as the sole winner.”

Mark Arend, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, credited North Carolina with “the blend of location ingredients required by capital investors in key industry sectors.”

So far in 2021, Apple and Google announced plans to open hubs in the Triangle, and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies broke ground last month on a Holly Springs plant that will employ 725 people.

The magazine says its rankings are determined by a survey of corporate real estate executives and by an index of seven criteria including performance in its Prosperity Cup rankings, the number of Conway Projects Database-compliant facilities, total new facilities per capita in 2020 and new projects announced so far this year.

CNBC previously ranked North Carolina the second-best state for business behind Virginia.