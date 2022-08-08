CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A soccer coach at West Charlotte High School has been recently let go from his position, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed with Queen City News.

CMS said on Friday, Aug. 5, that former teacher and coach Ryan Copeland is no longer with the school system. Officials said Copeland resigned from his position on July 22.

A Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about ‘an incident,’ CMS said.

Title IX procedures were followed, school officials said.

What is Title IX?