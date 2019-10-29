Western Carolina University band to appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 22: The Trolls balloon floats along the parade route during the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WNCN) — Western Carolina University’s marching band will get the prestigious honor of performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Known as the “Pride of the Mountains marching band”, they are described as a “high-energy, drum corps-style ensemble” and have performed across the United States. In 2014, the band made its Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut.

The band carries 540 members and is led by Band Director David Starnes.

According to the parade’s website, the band will perform a rendition of “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “Don’t Stop Believin'”.

Cary High School’s band performed in the parade back in 2016.

