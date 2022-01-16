Western NC snowfall totals

Photo from the National Park Service of part of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While snow was hard to come by for central North Carolina, the western part of the state definitely hit the jackpot when it comes to snow.

The higher elevations and colder temperatures meant more of a snow event for western North Carolina.

Central North Carolina had more of an ice, rain and wind event.

But here are some of the early totals of snow for western North Carolina.

Blowing Rock 11”

Hendersonville 11”

Highlands 11”

Boone 12”

Cashiers 9”

Asheville 8”

Old Fort 6.5”

Statesville 6”

Waynesville 5.7”

Hickory 5”

Many places are still getting snow, so check back for updated snow totals through the event.