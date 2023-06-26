RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’ve never been this old before.

The median age across the United States is 38.9 years old, the highest it has ever been, according to new numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

And in North Carolina, we’re even older — with half the state’s population of 10.6 million people older than 39.2 years old and the other half younger than that.

It may seem trivial on the surface, but our increasing age has wide-ranging implications that can affect everything from economics to logistics and planning.

“We need to be very serious and deliberate about planning for our aging population,” said Nathan Dollar, the director of Carolina Demography, the applied demography center at the University of North Carolina.

Nationally, the median age went up in 46 states from 2021 to 2022 and remained exactly the same in the other four states.

In North Carolina, a total of 83 of the state’s 100 counties had a median age in 2022 that was higher than the national figures, and 12 counties where that median age was 50 or higher, a CBS 17 data analysis of those Census figures found.

There were 66 counties where from 2021 to 2022 the median age either held steady or climbed, the analysis found. That includes Macon County, where that age in one year jumped from 44.6 to 50.4 — a massive leap of 5.8 years.

The vast majority of North Carolina’s oldest counties are almost entirely rural, Dollar said. That makes sense, because previous analyses of Census data found widespread migration away from rural areas to fast-growing urban ones that have more job opportunities.

“And so we’re going to see potentially declining population in our most rural counties, and those populations as they decline are going to get increasingly older, which is going to pose some significant challenges for us,” Dollar said.

Those challenges include planning the infrastructure for health care, transportation and even recreation — all in areas where the workforce could be shrinking.

“When the population gets older, that means there’s necessarily less people in the younger and the working ages, right?” Dollar said. “That’s going to post some significant challenges for how we plan for the economy moving forward.”

The state’s oldest county is Brunswick, which has a median age of 56.6. With a population of more than 153,000, it is the only one that has both more than 70,000 people and a median age in the 50s.

But what most makes that coastal county an exception to the rural rule, Dollar said, is that it attracts retirees who relocate from all over — and that comes with even more issues.

“There are significant implications for emergency management and response as well, because those are the places that are the highest risk for hurricanes and floods,” he said. “The older population is more difficult for them to evacuate.”

At the other extreme, North Carolina also has one of the youngest counties in the country: Onslow County, with a median age of 27.6, was one of seven counties in the U.S. with at least 100,000 people and a median age below 30.

Cumberland County is the state’s third-youngest county with a median age of 32 and Hoke County is fifth at 33.9 years old.

Those counties have one very important thing in common — a strong military presence, from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville to the U.S. Army’s recently renamed Fort Liberty in Cumberland and Hoke counties.