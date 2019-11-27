Whales spotted off Carolina Beach Inlet (Photo via WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Fishermen sitting near Carolina Beach Inlet got quite the treat Tuesday.

The group got a first row seat to a pair of whales frolicking in the waves.

The whales were sighted about a mile from Johns Creek near the Carolina Beach Inlet.

The video captured by Hunter Ratcliff shows the mammals breaching, splashing and spouting water from their blowhole.

