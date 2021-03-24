Chandler was flying high after getting a trampoline for his 9th birthday on March 18 in 2020.

His 10th birthday was also exciting, but for all the wrong reasons.

On March 18, 2021, a tornado plowed through part of High Point, including his neighborhood on Old Thomasville Road.

Samantha Bolton says the wind took the trampoline and twisted it around a pole.

‘What a birthday to remember!’: Tornado wraps High Point boy’s 9th birthday present around pole on his 10th birthday (Courtesy of Samantha Bolton)

“What a birthday to remember!” she said.

The National Weather Service upgraded the tornado that touched down in High Point last week to an EF-1.

The initial maximum wind gusts were estimated to be 85 mph. The NWS now estimates the maximum wind gusts were 95 mph.

The tornado touched down at 5:01 p.m. on March 18 and had a 2.5-mile path with a maximum width of 500 yards.

As FOX8 was starting the 5:00 News, the tornado passed over the station.

During the live broadcast, Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said, “It’s over us. This is not the room we need to be in,” before saying he and anchors Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen were evacuating the studio.

Thankfully, everyone at the station was safe, and there were no reported injuries in the area.

The FOX8 building did not suffer any apparent structural damage, but some places were not so lucky, with multiple reports of damage in the area.