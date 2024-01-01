RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a Greensboro police officer was shot and killed Saturday evening, a Blue Alert went out across North Carolina.

The message came across TV screens and showed up on cell phones, reporting an assault on a law enforcement officer. It gave a vehicle description, plate number, direction of travel, and suspect descriptions.

Emily Charlip said she found the unfamiliar alert, “a little confusing.” Emmet Clark added that he was “not really sure what to do with the Blue Alert.”

The Alert came out after Greensboro Police Sergeant Philip Dale Nix was shot and killed when investigators say witnessed a crime and approached the suspects at a convenience store.

Eddie Caldwell, executive vice president and general counsel for the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, said Blue Alerts can be issued when a law enforcement officer is seriously hurt or killed to make the public aware that a dangerous suspect is on the loose. “To alert the public for their own safety, not to approach those individuals,” he noted. “If you pulled up at another gas station 30 minutes later, saw that same vehicle sitting there, you certainly would not want to go inside.”

Caldwell added that the alert, which must include information about suspects and be authorized by the head of the law enforcement agency involved, could also help investigators track down suspects.

“In this case, the folks that murdered the Greensboro officer, Officer Nix, jumped on the Interstate and fled,” Caldwell said. “It just so happened, at the time I was in the western part of the state, not too far from I-40, so that’s a good example of where had I gotten the Blue Alert and seen a vehicle like the one described, then I could have called 911 and notified folks that I had seen the suspects.”

Blue Alerts have been around in North Carolina since 2016, but a check of the alert archives only shows Saturday night’s alert.