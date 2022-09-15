RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–A potential rail worker strike is already having an impact here in North Carolina. Amtrak is suspending all long-distance routes beginning Thursday due to the looming strike; four of those routes have stops in North Carolina.

Amtrak’s workers would not be the ones striking. Workers for freight companies could strike if an agreement between the workers and freight companies isn’t reached by the end of the week. The freight companies own and operate many of the tracks Amtrak uses.

The four long distance routes that make stops in North Carolina are Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Crescent, and Palmetto. Some of the routes were already cancelled Wednesday. Below are the stops in North Carolina that each of the suspended routes stop at.

Silver Star:

Rocky Mount, Raleigh, Cary, Southern Pines, and Hamlet

Silver Meteor:

Rocky Mount, Fayetteville

Crescent:

Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury, Charlotte, Gastonia

Palmetto:

Rocky Mount, Wilson, Selma, Fayetteville

The Piedmont and Carolinian routes that go between Raleigh and Charlotte have not been suspended, but it’s possible they will be if the strike happens.

In a statement, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said it is closely monitoring the situation.

“Freight and passenger rail networks contribute greatly to the economy and the supply chain and represent a critical transportation connection for North Carolinians.

While the ongoing freight rail – rail labor contract negotiations do not involve the N.C. Department of Transportation or its workforce, agency staff are closely monitoring the situation. We hope all parties can come to a mutual agreement soon.”

Owen Stone hopes a resolution is reached. He rides the Piedmont route from Durham to Raleigh to go to work.

“It’s a frequent trip for me, very peaceful, a good way to unwind,” Stone said.

He said he would take the bus is service was suspended.

Even if you don’t ride the train, you probably buy products that were transported on them. Jay Swaminathan, GlaxoSmithKline Distinguished Professor of Operations at UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, said close to two-thirds of goods flow through trains at some point in the supply chain.

“Railroads are the backbone of this whole logistics network,” Swaminathan said.

If a strike lasts more than a few days, he said we’ll start seeing a supply impact at stores once inventory buffers run out. Swaminathan said goods that need to be temperature controlled like fruits and vegetables would take a harder hit.

“That will be a major issue because those items go bad very soon as well, so those are not set up for a long time, you know, stay in rail containers,” Swaminathan said.

He said if a strike lasts more than a week there will be a lasting impact on other parts of the supply chain like trucks that can’t run their routes or ships that can’t unload containers at ports.

Amtrak said if your train is cancelled, they will attempt to let you know at least 24 hours in advance as well as offering a full refund.