What is the cheapest day to get gas in North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re looking to save some money at the gas pump, picking the right day to fill up could go a long way.

Gas prices are about 50 percent higher than they were a year ago and could climb to $4 per gallon in 2022.

To help people save money, GasBuddy, a fuel price tracker, broke down the cheapest and most expensive days to get gas.

In its analysis, GasBuddy found that Monday is currently the cheapest day to fill up in the majority of the United States. That was the case in 2017, 2018, and 2019, too. That continues to be the case this year, both in North Carolina and across the country.

Friday had been one of the more expensive days to fill up until recently. It is now one of the cheaper days.

Weekends had typically been the most expensive days for fuel prices until last year when the middle of the week took over. Nationally and in North Carolina, Thursday ranked as the most expensive day for gas.

“Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the workweek, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money. Following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill up. But even if you can’t always time your fill-ups, the golden rule is to always, always shop around before filling up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.