RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When you’re decking the halls or rockin’ around the Christmas tree, are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Or are you hoping for a holly jolly Christmas and wanting to wish everyone a Feliz Navidad?

There’s no shortage of popular Christmas songs to get stuck in your head during the holiday season, but which one is the most popular in the Tar Heel State?

The website FinanceBuzz put together a list of the most popular Christmas song in each state using data from Google Trends.

According to the list, North Carolinians love dashing through the snow — even if it’s just pretend — as “Jingle Bells” is tops in the state.

The well-known song, which was written in Massachusetts in 1850 by James Lord Pierpont, is also the preferred holiday tune in Kansas and Montana, the list says.

Though “Jingle Bells” is a classic, the song that claimed the most top spots is a more modern record. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is the most popular holiday song in 10 states, including much of the Northeast as well as Illinois and Georgia.

But with popularity often comes criticism and overplaying.

FinanceBuzz also surveyed 1,250 Americans asking what Christmas song they think is most annoying. At the top of that list — Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”