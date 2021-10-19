What is the most popular Halloween costume in NC this year?

(Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Witches, vampires, and angels. Oh my!

All Home Connections looked at Google Trends data to find out the most popular Halloween costume in each state for 2021.

It appears there will be a lot of velociraptors and tyrannosaurus rexes out in North Carolina on Halloween. Dinosaur is the most popular costume in the state.

Witches and dinosaurs were the most popular across the country with a combined 22 states searching for those costumes.

The Force is strong in North Dakota and Iowa with Star Wars being the most popular there.

In 2020, Spider-Man was the most popular across the U.S.

All Home Connections said it was likely due to the need for a face covering.

The most unique this year? Likely Vermont with deer.