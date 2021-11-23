What pie reigns supreme for Thanksgiving in North Carolina?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of pies wafting through the kitchen is a hallmark of the Thanksgiving season.

So what pies are North Carolinians most looking forward to?

A new High Point University poll suggests that North Carolinians go for pumpkin pie when it comes to their holiday dessert indulgences. Twenty-two percent of respondents put the gourd at the front of the pack. Apple and pecan were close seconds, both polling at 18% and then sweet potato pie coming in third with 14% of the vote.

Fruit pies (other than apple) all polled relatively low. Those are a little out of season for a late-fall meal. Apparently, North Carolinians also pass up the chocolate when it comes to Thanksgiving sweet treats.

The least popular pies are: chocolate (9%), cherry (5%), blueberry (4%), peach (3%) and strawberry (2%). ‘Other’ came in at 6%.

HPU polls North Carolinians on their favorite holiday pies

