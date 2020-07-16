What to know about the rip current danger in NC waters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service says eight people have died from rip currents in North Carolina and South Carolina this year. Five of the fatalities happened in North Carolina waters.

According to the NWS, 10 people died from rip currents in North Carolina in 2019.

CBS 17 is getting answers about what swimmers should know before getting into the ocean.

“Rip risk is highly dependent on wave conditions and stage of the tide. One indicator is if they were bad yesterday, there’s a pretty good chance they’ll be bad again the next day,” coastal engineer Spencer Rogers said.

Before you go to the beach, check to see what the rip current risk is. If it’s moderate, that means only experienced swimmers should enter the water. High to extreme conditions mean the current is too strong for all swimmers and beach erosion is likely, according to the NWS.

What do rip currents look like?

“There are very subtle indicators to indicate the rip current is present. One of the more common places to form is where there is a hole the sandbar, a dip in the bars on the shoreline and you can often see that, the dip, as a darker spot in the water,” Rogers said.

How do you get out of a rip current?

The first thing you should do is not panic and swim parallel to the beach. Rogers says rip currents are relatively narrow near the shore and you can get out of it quickly, but that changes as you get pushed out to deeper water.

“The fatalities are almost related to overexertion, so avoiding panic helps and recognizes that you can get out by swimming parallel to the beach and if you do risk getting overexerted, the best thing you can do is float rather than work too hard,” Rogers said.

The National Weather Service said about 100 people die annually from rip currents. Statistics show many of the deaths are people trying to rescue people stuck in a rip current.

“We know from North Carolina statistics that about a quarter of people that drown in North Carolina are from rip currents,” said Rogers. “Rescuers attempting to rescue someone else, in many cases, the original victim will get back to the shore on their own, but overexerting, the rescuer gets into serious trouble and ends up drowning.”

If you are rescuing someone from a rip current, make sure you have some kind of floating device with you. The sooner you get out of the rip current velocity, the shorter the distance to get back to the beach.