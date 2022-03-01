RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If North Carolina were ever to redesign its state flag, what should it look like?

According to one new poll, there’s only one “Wright” answer.

More than 3 in 4 people in the state who responded to the poll thought any rebranded North Carolina flag should include a reference to the Wright brothers’ first successful flight in Kitty Hawk.

The poll by online brand-designing site MOJOMOX.com asked more than 3,200 people across the country what they would put on their redesigned state flag.

Another 10 percent of respondents said there should be a reference to donuts because Winston-Salem is where Krispy Kreme opened its first store.

Additionally, 6 percent of people responding said the flag should have something to do with sports and 5 percent said it should refer to barbecue.

Of course, there has been no discussion of making any changes to the red, white and blue flag that boasts a white star, the letters N and C in gold and the dates of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence and the Halifax Resolves in a blue field.