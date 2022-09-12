RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Department of Motor Vehicles leaders are reminding people about getting their REAL ID.

Beginning May 3, 2023, you’ll need to have a REAL ID, or other approved documentation, to board domestic flights or enter certain federal buildings.

State DMV commissioner Wayne Goodwin stopped by the DMV location on New Bern Avenue Monday to get his new ID and encourage others to do the same.

“The process for a REAL ID is almost exactly the same as obtaining and renewing your standard driver’s license or ID. In fact, the cost is the same, too,” Goodwin said.

The REAL ID push comes as the state reports a 33 percent vacancy rate at its DMV offices.

A department spokesperson said they’re extending hours at dozens of driver’s license offices to prepare for more people getting their license.

“We now have 35 drivers license offices statewide that are opening an extra hour early, so you can make plans to apply for and receive your REAL ID or renew your drivers license in general,” Goodwin said.

Not everyone is required to get a REAL ID.

