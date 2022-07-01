RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – AAA reports almost 90 percent of people traveling this holiday weekend will drive. In all, they expect almost 50 million people to travel by air, ground and even sea — and that will make roadways congested.

Holt Hobgood was filling up ahead of the weekend.

“We’re heading down to Atlantic Beach,” Hobgood said.

While he and his wife usually drive separately to fit the kids and their things for the week, fuel prices, averaging $4.48 per gallon in North Carolina, are changing that.

“We definitely figure out how to pile in these days,” he said.

Public transportation isn’t the most popular mode of travel for the holiday. Still, the number of people who said they’re taking a bus or train is up 168 percent from last year, according to AAA.

The number of people flying is also up, coming in at a 1.5 percent increase.

While both are up from last year, they are still lower than AAA’s pre-COVID-19 pandemic figures.

People driving for Independence Day weekend have reached a record 42 million, research shows. It’s slightly up from 2019.

“With airfare prices skyrocketing and just continuing to rise, people are actually hitting the road this weekend to travel for their holiday adventure,” Mallory Dumond, a travel agent with Travelmation, said.

Overall, Independence Day travel by any means of transportation is down from 2019.

Still, Sheetz discounted some of their fuel grades for the weekend.

“It is nice to get $3.99 per gallon,” local Brinson Jefferson said as he fueled up.

His expectations for traffic are not as nice, though.

“It’s always bad going toward the beach, but it is what it is. We’re all excited to be going down,” Jefferson said.

That’s the expectation travel experts say you should have no matter what direction you’re headed.

“A lot of other people on the road that’s for sure,” Dumond said.

This means drivers will have to strategize to make the most of their weekend.

“If you’re wanting to drive somewhere and avoid traffic, consider driving overnight if you can,” Dumond said. “If you have another driver to switch off with if you get tired.”

Additionally, AAA released the best and worst times to travel for the Fourth of July weekend:

Day Worst Time Best Time Thursday 2:00-8:00 PM Before 7:00 AM / After 8:00 PM Friday 12:00-9:00 PM Before 10:00 AM / After 9:00 PM Saturday 2:00-4:00 PM Before 12:00 PM / After 7:00 PM Sunday Low congestion expected all day Monday Low congestion expected all day

Regardless of fuel prices or traffic, people are just eager to get out.

“Spend some time on the beach, get on the boat and have a nice week down there. Totally worth it,” Hobgood said.